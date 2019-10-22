Tschantz Signs with Ice Bears

Knoxville, TENN. - Knoxville Ice Bears' Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Tuesday the signing of forward Dwyer Tschantz to a standard player contract.

Tschantz, 24, was selected by the St Louis Blues (NHL) in the 2014 Entry Draft before attending Cornell University (NCAA) where he played 66 games in four seasons. Tschantz was teammates with current Ice Bears goalie Hayden Stewart for the Indiana Ice (USHL) 2013-2014 championship run and at Cornell. Tschantz had 47 points (24G, 23A) en route to the 2014 Anderson Cup win.

"Dwyer is here to play relentless Knoxville hockey," Carr said. "He brings a physical edge and goal scoring ability which will definitely solidify our forwards group."

At 6'6" and 219 pounds, Tschantz will be amongst the largest power forwards in the SPHL. His play style is hard-nosed, as he uses his size to play through the puck and opponents' bodies. Knoxville's roster is littered with tall, strong skaters and this addition is no exception.

Tschantz joins the Ice Bears as they head into a single-game weekend versus Fayetteville, at home, on October 25th.

