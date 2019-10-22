Rivermen Add Two, Release One

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has signed forwards Zach Nieminen and Connor Fries. The Rivermen have also released forward Eric Ylitalo.

Nieminen returns to the Rivermen less than one week after being the final roster cut for head coach Jean-Guy Trudel before the club's opening night win over Quad City Saturday. Nieminen, 25, skated in Peoria's exhibition game October 12, scoring the team's first goal. The Ontario native skated in 44 SPHL games last season between Roanoke and Huntsville, tallying 10 goals while registering 20 points.

Fries, 24, was signed to a three game contract by coach Trudel. Like Rivermen forward Ted Hart, Fries will start his professional playing career in Peoria. The Massachusetts local skated in over 100 games at the NCAA-DIII level with New England College, putting up 83 points. During his senior year, Fries was given New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Second Team All-Conference Honors.

The Rivermen return to action Saturday, October 26th at home against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15PM. Saturday's game is Mossy Oak® Night, presented by McLean County Sportsman's Association. The Rivermen will sport specialty camouflaged jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Saturday is also Chicago Blackhawks Night, featuring an appearance by mascot TOMMY HAWK!

Single, Season, and Group tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone (309) 676-1040 at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street.

