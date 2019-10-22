Ice Flyers' Goalie Perry Named SPHL Warrior Player of the Week

(Pensacola Ice Flyers) Pensacola Ice Flyers goaltender Chase Perry(Pensacola Ice Flyers)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named rookie goaltender Chase Perry of the Pensacola Ice Flyers the Warrior Player of the Week for October 18-20.

The rookie made his SPHL debut this past weekend and helped the Ice Flyers secure two wins (2-0-0) against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Over the weekend, Perry recorded two wins, 1.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage.

On Friday, the teams battled and regulation time ended in a 2-2 tie. The teams headed into overtime and the Ice Flyers pulled through to defeat the Dawgs 3-2. Perry stopped 16 out of 18 shots on Friday night.

On Saturday, Pensacola took on Roanoke for their second game of the season. The Ice Flyers bested the Dawgs 2-1 and recorded another victory. Perry aided their success by stopping 14 out of the 15 shots that came his way.

Before entering the SPHL, Perry played for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for three seasons. The rookie also played for the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League, a league known as one of the top top junior hockey organizations in North America.

Runner up: Kevin Entmaa (1-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .939 SV%)

Other nominees: Josh Harris (BHM), Max Strang (EVV), Nolan Kaiser (HSV), Travis Jeke (FAY), Hayden Stewart (KNX), Eric Levine (PEO), Dean Yakura (QC) and Stephen Klein (RNK).

