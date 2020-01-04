Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (6-13-4) at Marksmen (14-3-5) - 6:00 PM

January 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(6-13-4), 10th SPHL, 16 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(14-3-5), 2nd SPHL, 33 Pts

Saturday - 6:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

Referee: Zane Stout| Linesmen: Thomas Josephson, Stephen Corby

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell in a 3-0 hole early in the second period but stormed back with four unanswered goals and beat the Fayetteville Marksmen in overtime, 4-3, Friday night at Berglund Center. Lincoln Griffin tied things to force overtime with 2:05 remaining in the third and CJ Stubbs buried the game-winner on a rebound with less than a minute to go in OT. Stubbs and Brad Riccardi each had a goal and an assist in the win.

CLAWING BACK: Roanoke's win on Friday was its first of the come-from-behind variety this season. The Rail Yard Dawgs had not won a game in which they trailed prior to Friday night. The three-goal deficit the Dawgs erased was the second-largest in franchise history. It is eclipsed only by a game against the Marksmen on December 22, 2018, during which the Dawgs trailed, 4-0, and came from behind with five unanswered goals to win, 5-4.

IN EXTRA TIME: Friday was the seventh Rail Yard Dawgs game this season that has required more than regulation to decide a winner. Roanoke is now 3-4 in overtime games and 1-3 in games that are decided during the 3-on-3 portion and do not need a shootout. CJ Stubbs' OT game-winning goal was the first by a Rail Yard Dawg since Jordan Carvalho in a 4-3 OT win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on November 10.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-2 on the power play on Friday and are now without a power play goal in their last 28 chances. Roanoke last scored a power play goal in its 3-1 win over Fayetteville on December 12. After that game, the Dawgs were second in the SPHL on the power play at 25%. They are now sixth at 16.9%.

ON A STREAK: Colton Wolter assisted on Roanoke's second goal on Friday night, thus extending his point streak to six games. His is the third streak of the season of five games or more, CJ Stubbs has had a five-game streak and Mac Jansen registered an eight-game streak. Wolter has four goals and four assists in his last six games and leads the team with 10 goals and 17 points.

ODDS AND ENDS: Henry Dill has made 32 saves on 35 shots in each of his two starts with the Rail Yard Dawgs this season...Roanoke finished the home portion of its season series with Fayetteville with a record of 3-2-1. It is 0-3-0 in three games at the Crown Coliseum this season...the Rail Yard Dawgs have had more than 30 shots on goal in each of their last five games. Prior to that, the Dawgs had only registered 30 or more twice this season.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will welcome the Birmingham Bulls to Roanoke for the first half of a home-and-home set on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center. The Dawgs will then head to Pelham for the second half, an 8:00 PM puck drop at the Pelham Civic Complex.

