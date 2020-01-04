Bolts Gain Point in Shootout Loss in Knoxville

January 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Tonight in Knoxville, both teams would battle it out to yet another overtime and shootout. Once again, it was the Ice Bears coming up victorious, winning the game 4-3. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, December 17th, as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT, buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, starting with Braden Hellems scoring at the 11:39 mark from Hayden Hulton. The second goal came just over a minute later at the 12:55 mark, scored by Jake Smith, from Austin Plevy and Kyle Thacker. Knoxville came back to tie the game in the second period, but Zane Jones would put Evansville back in front with a power play goal at 11:43 from Seth Swenson and Brandon Lubin. Knoxville came back yet again to tie the game in the third period. After a scoreless overtime, the game would go to a shootout, and in the ninth round, Bryce Nielsen would score to win it for Knoxville.

Hellems, Smith, and Jones each had one goal, and Braeden Ostepchuk made 36 saves, plus 8 in the shootout. The Thunderbolts are on the road next weekend, for two games in Florida against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, on Friday, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th. You can view both games online on SPHL Live, or you can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen/, the Official Thunderbolts Smartphone App, or on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. The Thunderbolts and Knoxville Ice Bears meet for the last time this regular season on Friday, February 21st at the Ford Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.