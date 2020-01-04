Havoc Edge Storm in OT Thriller
January 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The Huntsville Havoc pulled out a 2-1 overtime win against the Quad City Storm Saturday night. Ryan Verbeek lifted his team to the win with a goal with 11.8 seconds to go in the overtime period. The Havoc's first goal of the night came 6:51 into the third period as Chance Braid tied the game.
Tonight marked Nolan Kaiser's 200th career game with the Havoc. He also assisted on the Braid goal in the third period.
