Havoc Edge Storm in OT Thriller

January 4, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





The Huntsville Havoc pulled out a 2-1 overtime win against the Quad City Storm Saturday night. Ryan Verbeek lifted his team to the win with a goal with 11.8 seconds to go in the overtime period. The Havoc's first goal of the night came 6:51 into the third period as Chance Braid tied the game.

Tonight marked Nolan Kaiser's 200th career game with the Havoc. He also assisted on the Braid goal in the third period.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.