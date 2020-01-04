Dawgs Drop Marksmen in Shootout, 3-2

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen needed extra time to decide a winner for the third straight game and on Saturday night it was Roanoke who came away with a 3-2 win in a shootout. Henry Dill made 36 saves on 38 shots to help propel the Dawgs to the victory

Roanoke struck first near the midway point of the second period. With the Dawgs on a penalty kill, Travis Armstrong cleared a puck from his defensive end that Josh Nenadal caught in the neutral zone. He carried it in with a two-on-one rush and snapped a shot past Blake Wojtala's glove to make it 1-0.

Fayetteville answered later in the period when Shane Bednard fed Taylor McCloy for a one-timer that snuck through Dill and tied the game at one.

The Dawgs regained the lead in the third. Colton Wolter was fed cutting toward the net and lost the handle on the puck as he went into a deke. He eventually got it back though and slammed a shot through Wojtala's short side to make it 2-1.

The Marksmen again tied things up just over a minute later, however, after a Roanoke defensive zone turnover gave McCloy the puck at the goal line. He hit Max Cook in front of the net who snapped a shot past Dill and the score was 2-2.

It would remain a 2-2 game through the remainder of the third and overtime as the game progressed to a shootout to decide a winner. In the first round, Don Oliveri scored for Fayetteville and Matt O'Dea answered for the Dawgs. The goaltenders would each make saves in the second and third rounds before Oscar Arfelt and Jeff Jones each tallied in the fourth. Dill would stop the next four shootout attempts and in the bottom of the eighth round, Austin Daae beat Wojtala for the shootout game-winner.

Dill made 36 saves on 38 shots, Wolter extended his point streak to seven games and Roanoke won for the second straight night and recorded a point for the third consecutive game. The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 7-13-4 while Fayetteville moved to 14-3-6.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will now return home Nickelodeon Double Dare Night with Q99 radio on Friday against the Birmingham Bulls. Fans can vote on who they would like to see get slimed during the first intermission for $1, with proceeds going to the West End Center in Roanoke.

