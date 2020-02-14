Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-19-5) at Ice Bears (22-15-4) - 7:35 PM

February 14, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-19-5), 9th SPHL, 29 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(22-15-4), 3rd SPHL, 48 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Jake Jackson| Linesmen: Eric Arrigo, Trevor Waite

LAST TIME OUT: The Macon Mayhem scored twice in the first two minutes of the third period to take the lead and eventually beat the Rail Yard Dawgs, 4-3, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Jeff Jones had a goal and an assist in the loss which was Roanoke's third in a row.

A STREAKER: Jeff Jones picked up a goal and an assist on Saturday night and now has points in his last six games. Jones' streak is the third-longest of the season by a Rail Yard Dawg and he is two games shy of the franchise record of eight. In those six games, Jones has three goals and five assists. He also has points in seven of his last eight and has five goals and five assists in that stretch.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Friday marks the first of three road games in three nights for the Rail Yard Dawgs. They will play on Friday and Saturday in Knoxville before heading to Huntsville for a Sunday affair. Ten of Roanoke's next 13 games will take place away from home with the only three home games set to take place against the Peoria Rivermen from Thursday-Saturday of next week. In 18 road games to date this season the Rail Yard Dawgs are 5-11-2.

THE SEASON SERIES: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Bears have met seven times this season and Roanoke is 2-5-0 in those games. The Dawgs have lost the last three matchups after evening the season series at two a side in December. This weekend set will close out the 2019-20 series between Roanoke and Knoxville.

TO THE ECHL: Dallas Rossiter was called up to the ECHL by the Maine Mariners on Tuesday for what will be his first career ECHL games. Rossiter's call-up makes it five Rail Yard Dawgs currently on an ECHL roster, joining CJ Stubbs, Lincoln Griffin, Chris Lijdsman and Jake Theut in the Double-A league.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: The Ice Bears enter the weekend with points in four in a row and off a 6-5 OT win at Birmingham on Tuesday. Knoxville sits in third in the league but has played at least three more games than any other team in the league.

ODDS AND ENDS: Over the next nine days the Rail Yard Dawgs will play six games. The team will have three games in three nights over back to back weekends with just three days off in between...Saturday was the seventh time the Rail Yard Dawgs have outshot an opponent and they are now just 1-5-1 during those games...Roanoke enters play three points behind the Birmingham Bulls who currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot in the league.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs and Ice Bears will clash again on Saturday night in Knoxville. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

