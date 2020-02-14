Sutliffe Tallies 20th Goal in 4-1 Loss to Rivermen
February 14, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Derek Sutliffe became the 4th player in the SPHL to hit the 20-goal plateau, but that would be all as the Thunderbolts lost 4-1 in Peoria on Friday night. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 21st, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 pm. It will be Toy Giveaway Night presented by Rideout's Transmission. The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica ice resurfacing machine. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
Down 3-0 in the second period, Sutliffe's goal came at the 11:03 mark, assisted by Austin Plevy. The assist would extend Plevy's point streak to 9 games, as Plevy ties the Thunderbolts' franchise record for points in a season with his league-leading 53rd point of the season. Brian Billett finished with 37 saves on 41 shots. These two teams meet one last time this regular season on Sunday at 3:05pm in Peoria.
