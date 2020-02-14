Billett Leads Bolts over Peoria in Shootout, 3-2

Brian Billett earned first-star honors with his 41 saves in regulation and overtime, leading the Thunderbolts to a 3-2 shootout win on Thursday night in Peoria. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 21st, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 pm. It will be Mini Zamboni Giveaway Night presented by Rideout's Transmission. The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a miniature Zamboni. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Down 1-0 in the first period, Cooper Jones tallied his first goal with Evansville, assisted by Austin Plevy and Stanislav Dzahkov at the 7:03 mark. The assist would give Plevy the new single season assists record in Thunderbolts history with his 35th assist of the season. Down 2-1, the Thunderbolts would come back yet again in the third period, as Matthew Barnaby completed a net-front pass from Zane Jones, scoring to capitalize on Evansville's lone power play of the night. Barnaby's goal at the 10:34 mark was also assisted by Cooper Jones. Neither side would be able to score in overtime, despite 11 combined shots on both goaltenders. In the shootout, Zane Jones put Evansville in front in round 1, and Austin Plevy would score in round 4 to clinch the 3-2 victory, as Billett stopped all four Peoria attempts.

Cooper Jones finished with one goal and an assist, and Zane Jones finished with the shootout-winning goal and an assist. Barnaby finished with one goal, and Plevy scored one goal in the shootout. Billett finished with 41 saves on 43 shots through regulation and overtime, and four in the shootout. These two teams face off again on Friday night in Peoria, at 7:15pm CT.

