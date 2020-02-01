Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-16-5) vs Ice Flyers (18-6-7) - 7:05 PM

February 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-16-5), T-7th SPHL, 29 Pts

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(18-6-7), T-3rd SPHL, 43 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: JR Stragar| Linesmen: Anthony Legotti, Thomas Parynik

LAST TIME OUT: Jeff Jones scored in the first period and Austyn Roudebush made 29 saves as the Rail Yard Dawgs shut out the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 1-0, Friday night at Berglund Center. The win was Roanoke's third in a row.

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY: Due to the team's injury and roster situation, the Rail Yard Dawgs signed Colin Murray to a contract and defenseman Tyler Davis to a three-game tryout contract. Both are expected to only play Saturday night's game. Murray appeared in 108 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs from 2016-19 and had 43 goals and 33 assists. He is fourth all-time in games played, second in goals and tied for second in points. Murray retired following the 2018-19 season and now lives in Charlotte with his fiancé. Davis, who also lives in Charlotte, will play his first professional game on Saturday. He played three seasons of college hockey at SUNY-Brockport from 2008-11.

STRING 'EM TOGETHER: The Rail Yard Dawgs won their third consecutive game on Friday night, matching a season-high. Roanoke last won three-in-a-row from January 3-10. The month of January was a strong one for the Rail Yard Dawgs- they went 7-3-1 in the first month of 2020.

SHUT IT DOWN: Austyn Roudebush made 29 saves on 29 shots on Friday night for his first career SPHL shutout. It came in Roudebush's second start and fourth appearance since joining the Dawgs. He had one shutout in his time with the FPHL Mentor Ice Breaks before joining the Dawgs. The shutout was the second of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs, who now have shutouts in each of their last two home games. Henry Dill made 29 saves in a 2-0 shutout win over the Macon Mayhem on January 19. This is the first time in franchise history that the Dawgs have had more than one shutout in a season.

TIGHTEN UP: In their last five games, the Rail Yard Dawgs have recorded two shutouts, allowed one goal once and two goals twice. The Dawgs have lowered their season-long average for goals against per game to 3.27, now good for the fifth-best mark in the league.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have now earned points in each of their last seven home games. They are 5-0-2 during that stretch...Roanoke is now tied for seventh place in the SPHL standings, the highest they have been since October 26 when they were tied for sixth...in his last five games, Jeff Jones has four goals and two assists. Jones leads the team with 24 points on ten goals and 14 assists.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay at home next weekend for a pair of games. Friday night will see Roanoke host the Knoxville Ice Bears and Saturday the Macon Mayhem are in town. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

