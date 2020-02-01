Preview: Mayhem vs. Knoxville Ice Bears (Game 35)

Rocky Start Costs Mayhem

The Mayhem saw their playoff hopes take another hit last night when they fell by a 4-2 final score to the Huntsville Havoc in regulation. Additionally, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs won their home game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, which further expanded the gap between the Mayhem and a playoff position.

Macon played from behind for essentially the entire game. Tyler Piacentini capitalized on a Huntsville odd-man rush just 20 seconds into the tilt, and the Mayhem were never able to re-tie the score. They hung in the contest from start to finish, never allowing the Havoc to run away with a big lead. It was an evenly played, hard-fought affair, but a slow start proved costly as the Mayhem could not fully erase their deficit. Home games and available points are both becoming more scarce by the day, and the Mayhem must look at tonight's outing as a must-win game against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Matchup

Pack the Plex Night will feature the largest home crowd the Mayhem will have enjoyed all season to date. Feeding off the energy in the Macon Centreplex will be crucial, as only 1/3 of Macon's remaining schedule will take place on home ice following this evening's game.

The Knoxville Ice Bears have scored more goals than any team in the SPHL this season. They have averaged 3.56 goals per game, and have netted three-plus in four consecutive games. However, Knoxville has also struggled keeping the puck out of their own net this season. They rank just seventh in goals allowed per game (3.33), suggesting tonight could be an up-tempo matchup.

Despite the high-scoring tendencies of tonight's opponents, the Mayhem were shut out the last time they faced Jeff Carr and company. They are still seeking their first triumph over the Ice Bears this season, having dropped the first two tilts by a 4-3 and 2-0 score, respectively. Tonight provides the optimal opportunity for them to reverse their fortunes.

Powlowski Earning His Stay

David Powlowski has been up and down between the Mayhem and the Federal Prospects Hockey League this season. His first call-up lasted only three SPHL games and was made more on a temporary basis. However, since returning to the Mayhem for the second time in late December, Powlowski has established himself as a mainstay on Macon's roster.

He has served as a hardworking third-line center and has delivered scoring contributions in critical moments of big games. His picturesque goal last night electrified the Macon Centreplex and sparked a spirited comeback effort. The Rochester, NY native is now just two games away from playing as many games with the Mayhem this season as he has in the FPHL. In a campaign which has seen a great deal of turnover on Macon's roster, #17 has made the most of his opportunity.

Pack the Plex

Tonight, all general admission seats are only $6. They can be purchased via the Mayhem website or at the box office. The team will also be wearing specialty Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on Saturday, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

