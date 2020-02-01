Colin Murray Added for Saturday

February 1, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and head coach Dan Bremner have announced that Colin Murray has been signed to a contract. Due to the team's injury situation, Murray will join the team for Saturday's game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"Brems called me last night and asked if I could help out," said Murray. "It was an easy decision. When it comes down to it, if he's in a tight spot and I can help, because of my respect for him of course I'm going to say yes."

Murray appeared in 108 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs across three seasons from 2016-19. He had 43 goals and 33 assists during his time with the Dawgs. He is fourth all-time in games played as a Rail Yard Dawg, second in goals and tied for second in points. The Rail Yard Dawgs have also signed defenseman Tyler Davis to a three-game tryout contract.

"I'm here for one night," said Murray. "That being said I'm pumped to be here for one night. Tyler and I drove up from Charlotte this morning and were glad to do it. I love this city, these fans and this organization hold a special place in my heart. Hopefully we can help tonight."

The Rail Yard Dawgs lost bodies earlier this week when Chris Lijdsman and Lincoln Griffin were called up to the ECHL on Thursday and Friday respectively. Josh Nenadal sat out Thursday's game with an injury and Brad Riccardi could not suit up on Friday. Both Murray and Davis are expected to play only Saturday night's game against the Ice Flyers. It's Wiener Dawg Race night and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.