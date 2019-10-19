Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (0-0-1) at Ice Flyers (1-0-0)

(0-0-1), T-5th SPHL, 1 Pt

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(1-0-0), T-1st SPHL, 2 Pts

Saturday - 8:05 PM EDT

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

Referees: Jason Lortie | Linesmen: Ryan Duncan, Darek Kalisz

LAST TIME OUT: Stephen Klein made 46 saves on 49 shots, Brant Sherwood had a goal and an assist in his first game as a Rail Yard Dawg and Brad Riccardi netted his first professional goal but the Rail Yard Dawgs fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in overtime, 3-2, Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

IN MID-SEASON FORM: In his first game with Roanoke, Stephen Klein established a new career-high in saves and shots faced when he stopped 46 of 49 pucks thrown at his net. Klein's previous highs also came in Pensacola; he made 41 saves on 44 shots in a 4-3 win over the Ice Flyers on January 27 when he was a member of the Peoria Rivermen. With Peoria last season he went 22-5-3, led the league with a 1.86 GAA, finished third with a .923 SV% and was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie team. Klein arrived in Roanoke via an offseason trade with the Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

SAVE THE PUCK: Rookie forward Brad Riccardi scored with 90 seconds remaining in regulation on Friday, tying the game at two and forcing overtime. It was Riccardi's first professional goal and point. In his senior season last year at ACHA Stony Brook University, he served as captain and netted 16 goals with 32 assists in 32 games.

SHOTS DISPARITY: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed 49 shots on goal on Friday night, a total that would have been the third-most for the entire 2018-19 season. Conversely, Roanoke's 18 shots on goal would have been tied for the fourth-fewest in a game last season.

BITING THE HAND THAT FED YOU: Brant Sherwood scored the first goal of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs and finished with a goal and an assist in his first game for Roanoke. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Ice Flyers in exchange for Cam Bakker. Sherwood had five goals and nine assists in 31 games for Pensacola last season. Additionally, Brandon Wahlin was +2 and had two assists on Friday. He played 13 games for the Ice Flyers over parts of two seasons and had two goals in his time in Pensacola.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN: The Dawgs open the season with 12 forwards, one (Mac Jansen) on IR, five defensemen and three goaltenders. Eight are classified as rookies and nine have skated for Roanoke in the past. Two of the returners are back after a year away, Joe Sova sat out the 2018-19 season injured and Matt Beer played for Limburg Eaters Geleen in the Netherlands.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will hit the road for Middle Georgia and their first meeting this season with the Macon Mayhem on Friday night. Puck drop in Macon is scheduled for 7:30 PM. They will then return to Roanoke for their home opener against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday at 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

