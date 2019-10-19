Thunderbolts Come up Short in Home Opener

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, got tallies from a pair of newcomers, but it wasn't enough, as they fell to Birmingham in their home opener 2-1. The Thunderbolts head to Peoria next Saturday, October 26th, before returning home for Education Day at the Ford Center, once again against the Rivermen, on Tuesday, October 29th, with puck drop at 10:00am CT.

Derek Sutliffe was one of the big pickups this offseason for Evansville, and it would only take a single weekend for Sutliffe to find the back of the net to pick up where he left off with Macon. Both he and rookie Felix Kronwall would find the back of the net, but the experienced Birmingham Bulls would stay just out of reach, winning 4-2 over Evansville.

Cole Stallard would put Birmingham ahead in the first period, and J.M. Piotrowski, along with Mike Davis, would extend the lead to 3-0 in the second period. Kronwall would pick up his first goal on a breakaway, sniping a shot past goaltender Artt Brey at the 16:32 mark, unassisted. Birmingham would score again in the third period, from Jacob Barber, to make it 4-1. But the Bolts weren't done, and with Max Strang pulled, Sutliffe would score with 20 seconds remaining to pull Evansville back within two goals, from Austin Plevy and Braden Hellems, who picked up his first professional point as a result. Strang would finish with 19 saves.

