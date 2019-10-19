Dawgs Edged by Ice Flyers, 2-1

October 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - Colton Wolter scored his first goal of the season and Michael Stiliadis made 40 saves but the Rail Yard Dawgs were edged by the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 2-1, Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Ice Flyers struck first in the opening period with the teams skating four-on-four. Garrett Milan gained the zone and attempted to chip the puck around the Roanoke defense. It was blocked and knocked up in the air but Milan swung his stick and batted it past Stiliadis to make the score, 1-0.

Roanoke answered just over a minute later while working on a power play. Travis Armstrong to a wrist shot from the point that was deflected in front of the net by Wolter. The puck trickled between the legs of Chase Perry and tied the game at one.

In the second with the Ice Flyers working a man up, Brett D'Andrea took a pass in the right wing corner and surveyed the ice. He fed Tanner Froese in the slot who then ripped a shot low past Stiliadis' blocker to give Pensacola a 2-1 advantage.

Still in a 2-1 hole in the final moments of the third period, the Dawgs pulled Stiliadis for an extra attacker but were unable to mount any additional scoring chances. The final horn sounded and Roanoke fell, 2-1.

Stiliadis faced 42 shots and made 40 saves in his first appearance as a Dawg and Wolter's goal was his first of the season. Roanoke was outshot, 13-3, in the third period and 42-15 for the game.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 0-1-1 in the loss and Pensacola improved to 2-0-0 with the win. Roanoke will hit the ice again on Friday night in Macon against the Mayhem before returning home for Opening Night against Fayetteville on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM and the pregame show begins at 7:15 PM on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network.

