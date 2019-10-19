Thunderbolts Sign Vermeulen to Try-Out Contract

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey league (SPHL) announced the signing of defenseman Connor Vermeulen to a 3-game try-out contract Saturday before their home opener against Birmingham.

The 23 year-old Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada native comes to Evansville after short stints with both Portage College (2017-18) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (2018-2019) of the Alberta Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The 6'2, 187 pound Vermeulen had an extensive career in junior hockey, with the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Maritime Junior Hockey Leagues before beginning his collegiate career.

