Rail Yard Dawgs Announce Paramount Network Yellowstone Night on March 26

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that they will be hosting Paramount Network Yellowstone Night on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The promotion's theme is based off of cable's most popular show, Yellowstone on Paramount Network.

A portion of single game ticket sales from the game will benefit the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund. Additional donations will also be accepted. This promotional night is brought to you by Bug Man Exterminating.

