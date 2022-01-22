Havoc Fall to Roanoke

January 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - The Havoc would take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the second time in just as many days. Roanoke would once again start the scoring early and the scoring wouldn't stop. The Rail Yard Dawgs would end up ending the third period 3-0.

After the first intermission, the Havoc would come back with a fury scoring three goals in three minutes. The tie game would eventually break as the Dawgs would score their fourth and take that lead into the final period.

Ending this thrilling game would see Tory McLean drop the gloves and throw some absolute haymakers. McLean's tilt would end up boosting the Havoc morale, but it wouldn't be enough as Roanoke would win 5-3 with an empty net goal.

The Havoc will be back Saturday, January 29th for Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.