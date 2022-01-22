Mayhem Bombarded by Ice Flyers

January 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Mayhem would take to the ice in Pensacola Bay Center on Saturday Night looking to ground the Ice Flyers. With both squads coming off of losses to the Birmingham Bulls, both would be looking to right the ship. With a week's rest, the Ice Flyers would come out rested and ready to take flight against a Macon squad who seemed to be a step behind.

After a tenuous first few minutes, Brennan Blaszczak would light the lamp for Pensacola on a short-handed breakaway. At the ten minute mark, Malik Johnson would double the Ice Flyers' advantage with his first of the year. Moments later, Douglas Elgstam would slot one by Mayhem goaltender Gregg Hussey. Kyle Wendorf would join the party on Pensacola's Mardi Gras with his seventh goal of the season. Trying to ignite the Mayhem squad, Coach Zac Desjardins would pull G. Hussey in favor of Michael Stiliadis in net. Slade would also try to spark the Mayhem by dropping the mitts on the following faceoff. However the bombardment would continue for the Ice Flyers as Douglas Elgstam and Kyle Wendorf would each add one more to give the Ice Flyers a 6-0 advantage heading to the break.

Pensacola would continue flying high early in the second period Robert Blugers and Brennan Blasczak would both tally within the first two minutes. Not long after, Marcus Russell and Robert Blugers would add on for Pensacola to give them a double-digit lead. Finally, Macon would answer with a goal of their own. Off assists from Caleb Cameron and Devin Brink, Scott Coash would snipe one home from the top of the right circle for his ninth goal of the year. Some tough play from Macon's Michael Snow would earn him a penalty shot that would be denied by Pensacola's Cody Karpinski. Seconds before the second period drew to a close, Kyle Wendorf would finish his hat trick to put the Mayhem down 11-1.

Coach Zac Desjardins would turn back to Gregg Hussey in goal for the third period. Malik Johnson would continue the onslaught. Macon's center Brendan Hussey would show off his silky mitts following a faceoff win to net his fourth goal of the year. Brennan Blazczak would net yet another for the Ice Flyers to complete his hat trick. Following a shot by Macon's Curtis Hansen, the trailing Kyle Soper would clean up the rebound to get his fifth goal of the season. Continuing to battle, Macon would pull another back with a power play from Cody Rodgers at the blue line. However, the contest had been decided long ago. Final Score, Macon 4 Pensacola 13.

The Mayhem would find themselves on the wrong side of a new Southern Professional Hockey League record as the Ice Flyers' 13 goals would be the most in a single game in SPHL history. The result would leave Coach Zac Desjardins and the rest of the Mayhem searching for answers after all positive momentum from last weekend seemed lost. The Mayhem will regroup before trips to Roanoke and Fayetteville on Thursday and Friday respectively with a home contest against Birmingham on Saturday night for Outdoors Indoors Night at the Macon Coliseum. For tickets, go to Ticketmaster or visit the Coliseum Box Office.

