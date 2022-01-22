SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Knoxville's Riley Robertson has been suspended pending review of a match penalty assessed under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, in Game 162, Fayetteville at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 21.

Robertson will miss tonight's game against Vermilion County and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

