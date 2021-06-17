Rafters Win Shootout in Madison, Sweep Series

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-8) began their five-game road trip with a 10-9 win over the Madison Mallards (7-9).

The Rafters started the scoring in the first after Jacob Hinderleider (Davidson) lined a single into right field to score Josh Nicoloff (Columbia).

Both teams scored twice in the second. The Rafters got a two-run single from Hank Zeisler (Chapman), and Cam Cratic delivered a two-run home run for the Mallards.

The third inning was scoreless, with Caden Favors (Seminole State) completing his start with five strikeouts.

Wisconsin Rapids tacked on five in the fourth. Zeisler hit another two-run single, Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) delivered an RBI single and EJ Exposito (Long Island) plated a run with a sacrifice fly.

Madison responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth and three runs in the bottom of the fifth. The score stood at 9-6, entering the sixth.

Nick Torres (Long Island) pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh inning, earning the win and Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors.

The Mallards scored in the eighth after an RBI single from Cam Frederick and an RBI groundout by Zach Storbakken off Andrew Duran (New Orleans). The inning ended with the tying runner on third, after pitcher Zach Bennett (Central Florida) forced a groundout to end the threat.

In the final frame, the Rafters added insurance after Nicoloff was moved home by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Castillo. Bennett was back out for the ninth with a 10-8 lead. After a Cam Cratic single scored Jacob Campbell, who reached via a walk, Bennett struck out Matt Scannell to earn the save and win.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters head to Michigan tomorrow Thursday, June 17th, to play the Kalamazoo Growlers. The first pitch is at 6:35 PM eastern time. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM.

