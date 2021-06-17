Pit Spitters Send Bombers up Battle Creek Without a Paddle

June 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The (11-5) Traverse City Pit Spitters had a huge inning for the second game in a row and scored 12 unanswered runs to topple the (7-9) Battle Creek Bombers on Thursday 12-3.

Battle Creek got to Rylan Tinsley early, going up 3-0 in the top of the fifth. The bottom half is when the Pit Spitters finally turned it around.

After four no-hit innings, the offense struck with three straight hits to start the fifth. Christian Faust singled home Miguel Useche, his team-leading 13th RBI of the season. His walk in the second increased his on-base streak to 16 games, reaching in every game of the season. With the bases loaded, Trey Yunger hit a grounder to first and the first basemen sailed the throw into center field, tying the ball game.

One more run was added in the sixth on a Mario Camilletti sacrifice fly and one in the seventh on a Miguel Useche RBI groundout.

Tito Flores started the eighth with a single, his third hit on the night. He would be the first of 12 batters and seven runs scored in the inning. With the bases loaded, Miles Simington doubled down the right field line, clearing the bases and giving Traverse City a 7-3 lead. Useche and Faust walked in runs, Flores was hit by a pitch to score a run and Camilletti added another. When the inning ended, Traverse City scored seven runs and led 12-3. It's the second game in a row the Pit Spitters have scored seven or more runs in an inning.

Pat Hohlfeld (2-0, 1.80) picked up the win, throwing three innings of shutout ball. He handed it over to O'Kelly McWilliams IV in the ninth for the big win.

Up Next

Traverse City hosts Battle Creek tomorrow in the series finale. First pitch is at 7:05 ET, followed by post-game fireworks. Jesse Heikkinen is scheduled to start. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.