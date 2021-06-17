Every Batter to be the Great Dane Beer Batter Friday, June 25

Each opposing batter has opportunity to decrease beer cost and in immaculate inning could result in free beer all night!

Madison, WIS. - The Mallards have announced that during the Friday, June 25th game that every batter on the opposing Green Bay Booyah will be a Great Dane Beer Batter. Since 2001 if the Great Dane Beer Batter strikes out in a game, beer is half price for the next inning. On June 25th, the rules will be a bit different.

For each Booyah player that strikes out through 9 innings, the cost of beer will decrease $.50, meaning some beer options will become complimentary if Mallards pitchers exceed 12 strikeouts. Discounts will be applied after the third out of each Booyah at-bat, with the discount potentially continuing to grow throughout the game. If the price decreases to zero dollars, the price will reset at full price at the top of the next inning.

Through the games of June 17, Mallards pitchers have struck out an average of 9.625 batters per nine innings, meaning beer prices would be either $1.50 or $2.50 each, depending on style of beer purchased.

Additionally, beer will be free for the rest of the evening if one Mallards pitcher completes an immaculate inning. That's right, if a Mallards pitcher strikes out three batters in an inning with only nine pitches, beer is on the house for the rest of the contest.

To assure responsible drinking, fans will continue to be limited to two beers per trip to the concession stand until beer dips below half price. In the event of 12 strikeouts or an immaculate inning, fans will be allowed only one complimentary beer per half inning if 12 strikeouts happen prior to the 7th inning. As always, Mallards staff will monitor beer consumption closely and will reserve the right to cut off fans from alcohol purchases at any time.

Tickets for Friday, June 25th versus the Green Bay Booyah are available at MallardsBaseball.com.

