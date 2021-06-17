Booyah Look to Go .500

Green Bay Booyah pose after a win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are looking to get back to .500 tonight as they are slated to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to begin a home-and-home series.

Green Bay enters tonight's matchup off a sweep of the Kokomo Jackrabbits. In both games, the Booyah found themselves trailing early, but the combination of the pitching settling down and the bats heating up led to comeback wins. The Booyah have won seven of their last ten games, making them the hottest team in the Great Lakes West Division over that span.

The last time the Booyah and Dock Spiders went up against each other was on June 5th at Capital Credit Union Park. On that hot Saturday evening, the Booyah picked up their first win of the season as Logan Lee (Northwood) got the win. Dayson Croes (Quincy), Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) combined to go 9-for-13 in the win.

The Booyah will give the ball to Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt) on Thursday. The Green Bay native is 0-1 on the season, pitching 10 innings, allowing 10 hits, nine runs, seven earned, nine walks, while striking out eight. The Dock Spiders will start Carlson Reed. He has made one appearance, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing two hits, two runs, both unearned, five walks with four strikeouts.

Fans in attendance at Thursday's game can enjoy a performance by The Inflatamaniacs. It will also be Thirsty Thursdays with Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Half price taps through the end of the fifth inning. Fans can also enjoy the $25 Bud Light Party Patio tickets, which includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the fifth inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the eighth inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

