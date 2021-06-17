Mallards Head to Wausau to Face First-Place Woodchucks

Following a loss in a 10-9 thriller on Wednesday night, the Madison Mallards (7-9) travel to Wausau to face off against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-6) who currently sit atop the Great Lakes West division.

The Mallards went down 8-2 in the game yesterday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters but slowly came back and brought the game within a run by scoring in the top of the ninth, coming up just short.

Cam Cratic (Missouri State) was named Northwoods league player of the night after going 5-5 with a two-run home run and four singles, totaling four RBI's.

Tonight, the Mallards will send Jake Baldino (Virginia) to the hill for his first start with the team. Baldino has pitched seven innings this season out of the pen and has given up six earned runs, but he pitched two shutout innings on Sunday against the Green Bay Booyah, picking up five strikeouts.

The Woodchucks will send Sean Higgins (Columbia) to the hill tonight. Higgins has made one start and two appearances this season, giving up three runs in seven total innings pitched.

Tonight's game is the first of a two-game set in Wausau and has a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 p.m. Eliot Turnquist (Ball State) will start on the mound for the Mallards on Friday, with that being a 6:35 p.m. first pitch as well prior to the Mallards returning home on Saturday against Fond Du Lac.

