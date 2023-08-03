Rafters Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion, Slide into 1st Place

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI- It was an unbelievable night to be a Rafters fan as they stormed back in the bottom of the 9th to grab 4 unanswered runs and win 7-6. Each team totaled 9 hits, but the Rafters made them count.

The Dock Spiders wasted no time jumping into an early lead as the lead off hitter, Paul Wittman, walked which shortly after brought up Parker Knoll. Knoll saw 2-1 pitch from Johnny Anservitz and belted a 2 run homer into center field to give the Dock Spiders a quick 2-0 lead.

The Rafters had a response in store and they sure had a quick one. Aiden Brewer responded with his second home run of the season as he smashed a hit into center field. This brought up Brendan Bobo. At this point, Bobo was one home run away from the all-time Northwoods League record in homers. He read the 0-2 pitch to perfection and then made history, he smoked a ball into center field for his 29th home run in 2 seasons and now becomes the all time leader in home runs in the league. A quick moment of celebration as Bobo got his jersey framed and his teammates welcomed him to the celebration. Just like that this game was at 2 a piece.

The Rats followed it up with another scoring inning as Jack Gifford walked which brought in Smigelski. He then laced a ball into left field that went off the wall and then Gifford darted home from first to give the Rafters a 1 run lead. Unfortunately the rain and the lightning came through which delayed the game for over 40 minutes.

This game resumed in the top of the 3rd, but the Dock Spiders got the bats rolling once again in the 5th. Grained West led off with a double into right field and then Jake Surane hit a sac fly into center to send the tying run home. Fond Du Lac snatched back the lead as Katterhagen laced a ball into deep center field for a double. Barragan hit an infield single into the pitcher as this brought in Jack Peterson. Peterson sliced a hit near the 1st base line to send in Katterhagan. It was a 4-3 lead for Fond Du Lac, but they kept on rolling.

Fond Du lac grabbed another run and this time it came in the top of the 7th. Surane walked and Knoll got on base via an error. With 2 outs, Heinzen lined a ball into left field to bring home Surane. The Dock Spiders would not stop there as they got their 6th and final run of the game in the 9th. With 2 outs, Parker Knoll was at it once again with a double into left field, this brought up Katterhagan who smashed a hit at the wall to bring in Knoll to score.

The Rafters were down 6-3 and the Dock Spiders brought in their closer Zach Selfies. The Rafters had a big mountain to climb which brought Bornick to get walked. Walker struck out swinging, but Carlson was disciplined at the plate and he saw 4 balls outside. This put runners on 1st and 2nd and the catcher, David Smigelski, hit a line drive into center field with the bases loaded and only one out. Silfies was rattled and the Rafters were on the verge of breaking through. The top of the order was up and Ty Johnson came through in the clutch. He drilled a ball over the right fielder's head to send in Bornick and Carlson. Brewer was walked and Bobo then hit a low fly ball to allow the pinch runner, Joseph Mrowiec, to race home from 3rd. Wisconsin Rapids had all the momentum and the winning run at 3rd. Anthony Galason honed in on 1-1 pitch and lined past the 3rd baseman to have Johnson cross home plate and the Rafters walked it off.

Wisconsin Rapids improves to 15-11 and have won 5 straight. They jump up into first place in the Great Lakes West and now with 10 games to go, the race for the playoffs is getting tight. The Dock Spiders are only a game back of the Rafters and these two will square off at Herr-Baker field tomorrow night at 6:35.

