Rockers Begin Four Game Series against Lakeshore

Mequon, WI. - The Rockers are set to play their next four games against the Lakeshore Chinooks. They will travel to Kapco Park in Mequon, WI for two games before returning home to Ashwaubenon to host Lakeshore. The first pitch for Thursday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

In Wednesday night's game, the Rockers fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 10-3. Despite a two-run homer from Carlos Hernandez (Anderson), a five-run inning would give the Dock Spiders enough momentum to win the game.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 13-13 in the second half and sit just two games out of first place. The team's overall record remains above .500 at 34-28.

Thursday's game will be the ninth meeting of the season series between Green Bay and Lakeshore. The Rockers lead the series 5-3 and have won two out of their last three games against the Chinooks.

On the hill for the Rockers in Thursday night's game will be Christian Foutch (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher is coming off a strong outing against the Madison Mallards where he struck out nine batters and allowed just one run across six innings. He's struck out a total of 44 batters this season.

Hernandez is one of the Rockers swinging the bat well entering Thursday's contest. The catcher is coming off a three-hit performance last night with two RBIs. He's competed especially well against the Chinooks this season, with a .429 average, two home runs, and 11 RBIs.

After Friday's contest, the Rockers return to Kapco Park for the final time this regular season. The first pitch for Friday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

