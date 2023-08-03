Thursday Night's Game Between Rockers and Chinooks Suspended Until Friday

August 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Mequon, WI. - Due to a wather delay, Thursday night's game between the Rockers and Chinooks has been postponed until Friday, August 4. The game will be resumed in the sixth inning tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. with the score tied at 1-1. The teams will play the four innings of regulation remaining, as the game will be finished to nine innings.

Following the first game of the evening, the two teams are still scheduled to play at 6:35 p.m. at Kapco Park. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m. but will begin 30 minutes after the first game concludes.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Christian Foutch (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher was dealing, as he struck out nine batters across five innings of work. He only allowed three total hits and one run.

Scoring in this ball game opened with the Chinooks in the second inning. Following a close play at first base, catcher Will Johannes (Madison College) hit an RBI double to center field.

The Rockers would even the score in the fifth inning. Right fielder AJ Anzai (Chapman) hit an RBI single to left tying the game at one apiece.

Following the bottom of the fifth inning, the teams moved into a weather delay, which began at 7:59 p.m. Heavy winds, rain, and lightning passed through the area throughout the course of the night. After just under two hours of delay, the conclusion of the game would be moved to Friday.

Both games can be viewed tomorrow on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.