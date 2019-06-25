Rafters Shut Down Dock Spiders in Home Win

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-12) rode a strong defensive performance and produced the offense necessary to pick up a 3-1 divisional win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-16).

Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the first inning on RBIs by Davion Downey and Osvaldo Tovalin. Downey scored later on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to extend the Rafters lead to 3-0.

The Rafters took a shutout into the ninth inning and, with two outs and two strikes, gave up a run on a balk. However, Izzy Fuentes got the final strike to earn the save and secure the Rafters win. Starter Nathan Hemmerling gets the win with five shutout innings and five strikeouts.

Cal Djuraskovic pitched two innings in relief for Rapids, striking out three batters. Fond du Lac starter Sam Grace is credited with the loss in four innings of work. The Rafters now hold a 1.5-game lead in second place in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Rafters and Dock Spiders will close the series on Wednesday for Hotel Mead Wrestling Night at Historic Witter Field and a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer and "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

