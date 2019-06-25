Rafters Look to Bounce Back After off Day

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Coming off the team's first off day of the season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-12) look to start strong out of the break in a two-game home series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-15) starting Tuesday.

The Rafters defense stifled the Lakeshore Chinooks offense, but ended up dropping the series finale 3-0 on Sunday. Starting pitcher Jack Sinclair fanned seven batters over six innings and CJ Willis went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles.

Wisconsin Rapids and Fond du Lac will play four games this week, including a road doubleheader on Saturday. The two squads have played once already this season, with the Rafters taking that game 12-3 on June 13.

Nathan Hemmerling will start on the mound for the Rafters. He boasts a 2-1 record and a 1.68 ERA with seven strikeouts through four starts. Hemmerling will face off against Fond du Lac's projected starter Sam Grace. The right-handed pitcher has an 0-2 record and a 1.80 ERA.

The Rafters and Dock Spiders will close the series on Wednesday for Hotel Mead Wrestling Night at Historic Witter Field and a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer and "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

