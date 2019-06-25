Farmers Union Insurance jersey giveaway tomorrow

June 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK, ND - Farmers Union Insurance is continuing its tradition of giving away Bismarck Larks jerseys in exchange for nonperishable food items. On Wednesday June 26 come to any Farmers Union Insurance location in the Bismarck-Mandan area and receive a limited-edition Larks jersey when you donate two nonperishable items, such as canned goods. Only the first 250 at each of the four locations will receive the Farmers Union Insurance Larks jersey.

Last year, all 1000 jerseys were given away in only one day. Farmers Union Insurance collected 2,006 pounds of food, $612 in cash donations and provided 3,507 meals to the Great Plains Food Bank.

This was the largest single day food drive for the Great Plains Food Bank in 2018.

"That'll be tough to beat," said Larks general manager John Bollinger, "but this is an overwhelmingly supportive community and our fans are amazing."

"Last year was the largest one-day food drive in the state of North Dakota. It was very well received and very well supported by everyone in Bismarck-Mandan," said Dave Murphy, Farmers Union Insurance District 4 Manager. "It is very impactful to our communities. It touched us at Farmers Union because we're helping people who don't have access to a solid meal. It really meant a lot to us our company, our agents and of course the community."

Below are the following eligible Farmers Union Insurance locations:

1820 E Broadway, Bismarck

3801 Thayer Ave, Bismarck (in Capital Credit Union)

3801 Memorial Hwy, Mandan

420 W Main St, Mandan

The Great Plains Food Bank is currently North Dakota's only food bank and serves over 99 communities at 213 locations across the state. Over the last 35 years, Great Plains Food Bank has donated over 185 million pounds of food to people in need.

Learn more at https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/farmers-union-insurance-larks-jersey-giveaway/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.