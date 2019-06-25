Pit Spitters Roster Update

The Traverse City Pit Spitters have made the following roster moves:

Added C Ryan Hampe to the roster. In 2019, Hampe was a freshman at the University Illinois-Chicago. He was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-American Team, All-Horizon League First Team and was the Horizon League Championship MVP. In 45 games he hit .351 with five Home Runs and 48 RBI. - https://uicflames.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=6203

Added OF Drake Titus - Army West Point. Titus was a second team All-Patriot League Second Team selection last season. The Bloomfield Hills, native, hit .280 with 30 RBI in 2019. https://goarmywestpoint.com/roster.aspx?rp_id-19

In corresponding moves:

The contract of C Chase Andrews was waived

The temporary contract of P Scott Grant was waived

