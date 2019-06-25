Huge Week Coming up at the Lumberyard

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After a quick excursion to Canada and the first off day of the season, the La Crosse Loggers are gearing up for a huge week of games both at the Lumberyard and throughout the Great Plains Division. There are eight games remaining in the first half of the Northwoods League season, and a playoff berth will be handed out in each division before we get to the 4th of July.

The Loggers (13-15) currently sit two games behind the first-place Waterloo Bucks (15-13) in the Great Plains East, but as luck would have it, La Crosse is set for a home-and-home series with Waterloo beginning with an 11:05 am first pitch on Tuesday. Following that will be a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Bucks at the Lumberyard on Wednesday night, in which we will Paint the Park Purple with the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Wisconsin!

La Crosse is also tied with Eau Claire (13-15) in the Great Plains East standings, and will have a similar home-and-home series with the Express on Thursday and Friday, with the latter game at the Lumberyard at 7:05 p.m. That game is brought to us by Clear Choice Energy Solutions in Holmen, who are giving away a $1000 gift card to one lucky fan if a Loggers player hits a triple as a part of the Triple Pane Triple Giveaway.

Saturday and Sunday are home games against the Willmar Stingers (17-11), who are currently in first place in the Great Plains West. This season's bobblehead giveaway - a Matt Chapman Gold Glove Bobblehead - is Saturday night, thanks to Kwik Trip, while Sunday is Mother's Day in June, sponsored by Xcel Energy.

We will be featuring DQ Family Fan Nights on both Wednesday and Friday, and can be purchased by calling the Loggers ticket office at (608) 796-9553.

