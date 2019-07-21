Rafters Play Sunday Doubleheader with Wausau

July 21, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wausau, Wis. - After their Saturday game against the Wausau Woodchucks (6-8) was postponed, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-5) will play a road doubleheader on Sunday.

The Rafters will play two seven-inning games starting at 3:05 p.m. in Wausau. The Woodchucks will be the home team in game one and the Rafters will play as the home team in game two.

Wisconsin Rapids is currently 5-3 against Wausau in the Great Lakes West Division this season. Today's games will be the first of two doubleheaders between the two teams this week as the Rafters and Woodchucks will play a home-and-home doubleheader on Wednesday.

In game one, Neil Abbatiello will get the start for Wisconsin Rapids. The lefty has a 3-1 record and a 1.19 ERA with 38 strikeouts. Abbatiello will face right-handed pitcher Robert Wegielnik, who is 3-2 with a 4.25 ERA this summer.

Nathan Hemmerling gets the nod for the Rafters in game two. He has a 5-1 record and a 1.98 ERA through eight starts. The Woodchucks are projected to start Greyson Fletcher, who is a right-hander from Florida International. This season, he has a 3.85 ERA and is currently holds an 0-1 record.

When the team returns to Historic Witter Field on Tuesday, they will take the field for the first time as the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas. The team will be offering a two-for-one ticket special as they face off against the Green Bay Booyah.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.