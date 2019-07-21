Kingfish Walk-Off Growlers

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (7-10) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk-off the Kalamazoo Growlers (9-9) on Sunday at Historic Simmons Field by a final score of 4-3.

The Growlers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Rudy Maxwell (Duke) RBI groundout.

Kingfish starting pitcher Sam Marhefke (Loras) worked around five walks to allow one earned run on two hits in five innings pitched.

Kenosha scratched across its first run in the sixth inning on a Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) infield single to pull the game even at 1-1.

Kalamazoo reclaimed the lead at in the top of the seventh on a Zack Gelof (Virginia) double down the left field line. Then Clay Owens (Southern California) knocked in Gelof, who slid in just ahead of the tag at the plate to make the score 3-1.

Gelof went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run on the day.

Nate Thomas (Saint Joseph's) scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to bring Kenosha within one. Then Ethan Owens (Drury) delivered a game-tying RBI single over a drawn-in Kalamazoo infield. Owens advanced to second on a Jake Cosgrove (California-Irvine) walk and then to third on a wild pitch and scored on Drew Dyer (Chicago State) walk-off single.

Brian Polaski (Carthage) collected his first win of the season for Kenosha. Eamon Horwedel (Ohio) blew the save and took the loss for Kalamazoo.

The Kingfish travel to Battle Creek tomorrow to face the Bombers at 7:05 p.m. ET.

