Pit Spitters Last Dime Hot Dog Is Monday Night

July 21, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Traverse City, MI - Fans attending the Pit Spitters game Monday night better be hungry for more than baseball, it's the last Dime Dog Night at Pit Spitters Park this season!

The team's other previous dime hot dog night was Monday, June 17.

Monday is the first of a four-game home series vs. the Kokomo Jackrabbits. It's a 7:05pm start and the gates open at 6:00pm.

"We are encouraging fans to come hungry," said Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Director Tyler Glynn. "If fans feel they need to skip lunch to maximize their value then we're on board with that decision. We've got a lot of hot dogs and we'd love to go through them all!"

The season is quickly coming to a close as there are only 10 more home games left in the regular season. The Pit Spitters are currently in first place in the Great Lakes East Division and have already clinched a playoff spot by winning the division in the first half of the season. The playoff game dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Pit Spitters homestand runs through Wednesday night. Individual tickets, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.