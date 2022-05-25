Radcliff, Wingrove Homer in 5-1 Wednesday Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Baron Radcliff and Rixon Wingrove each homered as the BlueClaws topped Greenville 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The win for the BlueClaws (14-25) snaps a three-game losing streak and levels the series with Greenville (16-25) at one game apiece.

Radcliff opened the scoring in the sixth with a solo home run off the chain-link fence over the padded wall in right field. It was his fourth home run of the season. Jersey Shore added to the lead in the seventh. Wingrove, added to the roster yesterday, smoked a two run home run onto the grass berm in right field to put the BlueClaws up 3-0.

Johan Rojas added an RBI single later in the seventh. Then DJ Stewart singled home a run in the eighth inning.

Rafael Marchan began a rehab assignment with the BlueClaws, and went 1-2 with two walks while catching seven innings. Wingrove had three hits while Radcliff, Jared Carr, and Stewart added two hits apiece.

BlueClaws starter Griff McGarry threw four scoreless innings, striking out seven. The right-hander now has 34 strikeouts in 18.1 innings so far this season.

Aidan Anderson (1-1) followed McGarry with three scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander has allowed just one unearned run in 11 innings so far this season.

Chih-Jung Liu (0-4) took the loss for Greenville, allowing three runs in four innings of relief.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Cristian Hernandez starts for Jersey Shore .

