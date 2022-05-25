Local Black Owned Businesses Will be Featured at Five Games this Season

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists in conjunction with the Western NC Black Business Expo are proud to announce Black Business Nights Presented by UScellular.

During five designated nights during the 2022 season five local Black-owned Businesses will be able to showcase their products or professional services on the concourse during Asheville Tourists Games. The first featured game is this Saturday, May 28. The remaining four games are scheduled for June 15, June 29, July 26, and August 12.

This Saturday's game at McCormick Field will feature the following local Black-owned Businesses: HOTWORX, The Plug Chiropractic, Makeba Loving Hands, Rita Lee & Associates, and Upstate Essential Solutions, LLC.

The initiative is part of Minor League Baseballs "The Nine" outreach platform. Prior to the 2022 season Minor League Baseball launched "The Nine," a new, Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball, and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB's 120 communities nationwide.

It is named for the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB with the Triple-A Montreal Royals in 1946

The Western NC Black Business Expo is a creation of the Western NC Minority Business Association. The WNCMBA is a non-profit organization created to advocate and promote the development of minority-owned businesses in Western North Carolina through networking events, workshops, and annual business expos.

