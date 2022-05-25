Drive Drops to BlueClaws

Greenville, SC - Following their win in the first game of the series, the Greenville Drive dropped to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The second game of the series ended with a final score of Jersey Shore 5-1.

After five scoreless innings for both teams, the BlueClaws were the first to score a run at the bottom of the sixth when Baron Radcliff hit a homerun.

Rixon Wingrove from Jersey Shore followed his lead by hitting a homerun of his own with a man on base at the bottom of the seventh. A hit by Johan Rojas allowed Jersey Shore to score one more run in the seventh making the score 4-0.

While the Drive continued to struggle, the BlueClaws extended their lead further at the bottom of the eighth thanks to a hit from D.J. Stewart. An RBI single from Stewart allowed Jared Carr to score a run for Jersey Shore.

Greenville finally ended their dry spell at the top of the ninth when Jaxx Groshans grounded out allowing Matthew Lugo to score.

The series continues tomorrow in Jersey Shore at 6:35.

