HVR Game Notes - May 24, 2022

Rome Braves (24-16) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (17-22)

RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP Will Warren (1-3, 3.41 ERA)

| Game 40 | Home Game 20 | Dutchess Stadium | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | May 25, 2022 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

WHEN NOT IN ROME: The Hudson Valley Renegades are back home this week taking on the Rome Braves for the second time this season. They are the first South Division team that Hudson Valley will see for a second time this year, with a second series with Greenville still on tap. The R-Braves won four of six games at AdventHealth Stadium from April 12-17 on the first road trip of the season.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades managed only two hits and five total baserunners in a 3-1 loss to the Rome Braves on Tuesday night. Pat DeMarco and Cooper Bowman both collected singles, but the Renegades never pushed a runner past second base against four Braves pitchers. Tanner Myatt and Bryan Blanton combined for 4.1 scoreless, no-hit innings out of the bullpen.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: With the loss to Rome on Tuesday, the Renegades fell to a season-worst five games under .500. They stand at 17-22 (.436) despite a +1 run differential (20-19 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 3-7 (.300) in one-run games, and 6-7 (.462) in two-run games. Typically teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

HE GETS ON BASE: Eric Wagaman failed to reach base in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Brooklyn, bringing an end to a 13-game on-base streak to begin the season. Overall, he was riding a 15-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman's is the longest on-base streak for a Renegade this season, and he is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, HV had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game streaks.

STOP THE COUNT!: The Renegades win last Thursday night broke a season-long six-game losing streak, but the losing has not subsided. Despite winning back-to-back games, the Gades have dropped nine of 11 games, 11 of 14, and 14 of 19 extending the skid back to May 1. During the stretch they have dropped from their high-water mark of four games over .500 (12-8) to five games under .500 entering play on Wednesday. The six-game losing streak for Hudson Valley was the franchise's longest skid since an 11-game losing streak from June 29 - July 9, 2017.

NEW IN TOWN: In a series of roster moves last week, the Renegades welcome in a new player to the Yankees organization this afternoon. RHP Ryan Miller was acquired from the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association, signed to a Minor League Contract by the Yankees and assigned to Hudson Valley on Thursday. Miller had appeared in one game for Sioux Falls this season, after spending the entire 2021 season with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League. Renegades pitching coach Spencer Medick pitched two game for Southern Illinois in 2015. Miller was originally a 6th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, but was released following the 2019 season. Miller made his debut on Saturday with a scoreless ninth.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: Hudson Valley had been in a base-stealing lull for the better part of two weeks before swiping four bags in Tuesday's series opener with Rome. Both Trey Sweeney and Everson Pereira drew walks and then stole second and third in the same inning. For Sweeney, it represented his second and third successful stolen base attempts of the year, while Pereira is now in double figures with 10. In seven games with the R-Braves this year, the Renegades have stolen 15 bases in 21 attempts.

HEY, I'M WALKIN' HERE: Infielder Cooper Bowman ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League in BB%, according to FanGraphs. Bowman is walking in 19.0% of his plate appearances, leading to a stellar .381 OBP. Incredibly , Bowman has also walked nearly as many times (28) as he has struck out (32) this season, making him eighth among players with enough PA to qualify for the batting title in K:BB ratio.

GOING THE DISTANCE: Blas Castaño tossed the Renegades first complete game of the season in Sunday's series finale at Brooklyn. In a 3-1 loss, the right-hander fired six innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out eight and walking none. Hudson Valley only had one complete game all of last year. Jhony Brito similarly lasted six innings in a July 15 road loss at Wilmington, surrendering three runs (two earned) in a 3-2 defeat.

IN THE CLUTCH: Tyler Hardman clubbed a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit home run for the Renegades on two Wednesdays ago vs Aberdeen in a 6-5 win. It was the first pinch-hit home run for the Renegades in the Portal Era (2005 - Present). Later in the series on Saturday night, with the Renegades down to their final out, Hardman launched a game-tying two-run blast to force extra innings.

