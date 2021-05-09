Quakes Trip Late in Extras on Sunday
May 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
San Bernardino, CA - Despite a five-run rally in the eighth, Rancho couldn't hold a late lead, eventually falling in 11 innings by a score of 6-5 to the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.
Jorbit Vivas capped a five-run eighth with a two-run blast to right field, giving the Quakes their first lead of the day at 5-4.
That lead held until the ninth, when Daniel Cruz gave up a lead-off triple to Kyren Paris, who scored two batters later on a sac fly, making it a 5-5 tie.
The Quakes couldn't muster any offense in their two extra innings. Instead, Paris came through again for Inland Empire, as he singled off the wall to bring home Starlin Gill to bring home the winning run against Rancho reliever Aldry Acosta (0-1).
Rancho (3-2) will open up their home schedule on Tuesday, after taking three of five on their first road trip of the year. The Quakes will host the Modesto Nuts at LoanMart Field in Tuesday's series-opener, as Gavin Stone (0-0) will take on Josias De Los Santos (0-0) at 6:30pm.
Opening Night is sponsored by All-Pro Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical. Limited tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!
Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 11th vs. Modesto
• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...
Low-A West League Stories from May 9, 2021
- Rawhide Get Their First Win of the Season - Visalia Rawhide
- Quakes Trip Late in Extras on Sunday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Ports Snap Skid in Comeback Victory over Nuts - Stockton Ports
- A Trio of Midgame Errors Lead to 10-8 Loss - Modesto Nuts
- De Jesus with Two Blasts in Win - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Giants Pitching Shines in 3Ã¢ÂÂ1 Win - San Jose Giants
- Ports Drop Third Straight to Nuts - Stockton Ports
- String of Second-Inning Singles Secures 5-2 Win - Modesto Nuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Stories
- Quakes Trip Late in Extras on Sunday
- De Jesus with Two Blasts in Win
- Quakes' Bats Struggle in 6-5 Loss
- Lewis' Grand Slam Sends Quakes to Win
- Quakes Set Team Record in Opening-Night Win