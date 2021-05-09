Quakes Trip Late in Extras on Sunday

San Bernardino, CA - Despite a five-run rally in the eighth, Rancho couldn't hold a late lead, eventually falling in 11 innings by a score of 6-5 to the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday afternoon at San Manuel Stadium.

Jorbit Vivas capped a five-run eighth with a two-run blast to right field, giving the Quakes their first lead of the day at 5-4.

That lead held until the ninth, when Daniel Cruz gave up a lead-off triple to Kyren Paris, who scored two batters later on a sac fly, making it a 5-5 tie.

The Quakes couldn't muster any offense in their two extra innings. Instead, Paris came through again for Inland Empire, as he singled off the wall to bring home Starlin Gill to bring home the winning run against Rancho reliever Aldry Acosta (0-1).

Rancho (3-2) will open up their home schedule on Tuesday, after taking three of five on their first road trip of the year. The Quakes will host the Modesto Nuts at LoanMart Field in Tuesday's series-opener, as Gavin Stone (0-0) will take on Josias De Los Santos (0-0) at 6:30pm.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 11th vs. Modesto

