A Trio of Midgame Errors Lead to 10-8 Loss

May 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - Three errors in the fourth inning led to five unearned runs and a 10-8 defeat for the Modesto Nuts against the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (4-2) opened an early lead but the defensive miscues in the fourth helped end their three-game winning streak. Holding a four-run lead entering the fourth inning, the Nuts committed two errors on the first two balls put into play to start the fourth. That helped knock out Nuts' starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs who worked 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks. He gave up four runs but only one was earned.

The Ports (2-4) loaded the bases with one run in during the fourth inning before both Junior Perez and Joshwan Wright whacked back-to-back two-run singles to put the Ports in front. Dariel Gomez came right back in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to tie the game.

In the top of the fifth, Joshwan Wright drove home two more runs to give the Ports the lead for good. Wright finished with three hits and five RBI in the game.

Robert Winslow (L, 0-1) took the loss out of the Nuts' bullpen. He worked 1.1 innings with four runs allowed but only two were earned. Diego Granado (W, 1-0) worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Ports giving up just one run.

The Nuts pulled to within one in the eighth inning after an Alberto Rodriguez home run and a Trent Tingelstad sacrifice fly. Edward Baram (S, 1/1) finished the game off leaving the bases loaded in the ninth inning to end the Nuts' three-game winning streak.

The Nuts have Monday off before a six-game series in Rancho Cucamonga begins on Tuesday night against the Quakes at 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.