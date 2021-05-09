Ports Snap Skid in Comeback Victory over Nuts

MODESTO, Ca.- Junior Perez and Joshwan Wright each had three hits and combined to drive in seven runs as the Ports snapped their three-game losing streak with a 10-8 comeback victory over the Modesto Nuts in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 5-1 entering the top of the fourth inning, the Ports took advantage of Nuts miscues en route to a five-run frame. Lawrence Butler led off the inning reaching second base on a fielding error by Nuts first baseman Dariel Gomez and came around to score on a throwing error by Modesto third baseman Justin Lavey. After a single and a walk loaded the bases with one out, Junior Perez drove in two runs with a single to center to make it 5-4, and with runners on second and third Wright gave the Ports a 6-5 lead with a two-run single to center field.

The Nuts would tie the game at six on a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth, but the Ports put three more runs on the board over the next two innings. Joshwan Wright drove in two more with a two-out two-run single to center in the 5th to give the Ports a two-run lead, and Butler and Bautista hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to put Stockton on top 9-6.

After single runs for Modesto in the seventh and eighth cut the Ports' lead to one, T.J. Schofield-Sam provided an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run to right field to make it 10-8.

Diego Granado (1-0) got the win for Stockton with 2.2 innings of one-run relief, while Nuts reliever Robert Winslow (0-1) took the loss. Edward Baram pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the 9th to pick up his first save of the year.

After a day off on Monday, the Ports will open their home schedule at Banner Island Ballpark with the first of a six-game series against the San Jose Giants. Limited single-game tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

