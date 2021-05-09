Rawhide Get Their First Win of the Season
May 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
Visalia, CA-Rawhide avoid the sweep and defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm for their first win of the 2021 season.
Rawhide took the early lead in the first inning. Nick Thwaits, the Lake Elsinore starting pitcher, gave up an double to Neyfy Castillo allowing S.P. Chen to score. The next at bat, Ronny Simon drove in Andy Yerzy with a single to right field extending the Rawhide lead to two. Castillo and Simon scored that inning when Manuel Garcia singled to left field.
Rawhide kept the 4-0 lead until the top of the fourth inning. Liam Norris, who made his professional debut with the Rawhide, was relieved by Harrison Francis with bases loaded and two outs. Francis threw a wild pitch and Gilberto Vizcarra scored to decrease the Rawhide lead to three. Francis struck out Ripken Reyes to limit the damage.
Storm made it interesting in the eighth inning. Rawhide entered the inning leading 5-2, but Lake Elsinore scored off a fielding error by Danny Oriente to reduce the Rawhide lead to two. Two batters later, Jarryd Dale doubled and drove in Vizcarra and make it a 5-4 ballgame. Mailon Arroyo forced Reyes to ground out to end the inning and end the threat.
Harrison Francis earned his first win and Arroyo earned his first save. Rawhide are now 1-5 on the season and looking to continue the win streak at Fresno on Tuesday.
