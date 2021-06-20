Quakes Record Record-Day in 24-5 Win over Rawhide

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes set a franchise record for runs scored in a game, as they polished off the Visalia Rawhide in the series-finale on Sunday afternoon, winning by a 24-5 final.

The 24 runs smashed the 19 they put up in a 2018 home game against the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field and also bested the overall franchise record, as the team scored 23 as an Angels' affiliate at High Desert back on July 5th, 2010. The 19-run margin of victory is also a new franchise-best.

Sam McWilliams homered twice and picked up his first grand slam of the year, as he finished with three hits and five RBIs.

Ismael Alcantara also connected for his first homer of the year and drove in five as well.

Jonny DeLuca, Sauryn Lao and Alex De Jesus all homered to give Rancho a season-best six on the day.

The Quakes led 5-0 after just one inning and scored in six of their eight innings offensively.

Rancho collected 18 hits on the day, but also benefitted from 14 walks issued by Visalia pitching.

Gavin Stone allowed one run over three innings in the start, while Daniel Cruz (1-1) fired two perfect frames to earn the win.

The win for Rancho (22-18) gives them four out of six in the series and sends them to San Jose with a 3.5 game lead over Lake Elsinore in the South Division standings.

The Quakes take an off-day on Monday and hit the road for 12 straight games up north, as they open with a six-game set at San Jose on Tuesday night. Robbie Peto (0-2) takes on Ryan Murphy (1-1) in the opener from San Jose with game time set for 6:30pm.

On Tuesday, July 6th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for another Temblores Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

On Tuesday, July 6th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for another Temblores Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

