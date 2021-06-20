Damon Casetta-Stubbs' Career Day Powers Nuts to 8-0 Win

Modesto, CA - Damon Casetta-Stubbs struck out a career-high eleven batters in the Modesto Nuts 8-0 win over the San Jose Giants on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

It was the Nuts' (23-19) third shutout of the year and their second win in the last three games.

Casetta-Stubbs (W, 2-3) retired the first eight batters he faced before he hit Rodolfo Bone in the third inning. The Giants (28-14) got their first hit when Casey Schmitt singled in the fourth inning, but he was left at first base. In the sixth, Casetta-Stubbs recorded the first two outs before he hit back-to-back Giants to put a pair of runners on. The Nuts' righty struck out Luis Matos to finish the inning, his eleventh strikeout of the game which was a new career high for him. He worked six innings and allowed just one run on one hit.

The Nuts offense got to Carson Ragsdale (L, 1-2) early and often. Robert Perez Jr. singled home a run in the first inning. In the second inning, Amador Arias lifted a home run. After the Nuts loaded the bases, Dariel Gomez doubled home all three runs to give the Nuts a five-run lead after two innings. Brett Rodriguez doubled home a run in the third inning.

Ragsdale worked three frames allowing six runs on six hits.

Perez added a home run in the eighth as part of a three-hit day. Albert Rodriguez reached four times and drove in a run with a double in the fifth.

The Nuts are off on Monday before starting a two-week road trip on Tuesday. First pitch of a six-game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm is at 5:35pm.

