Ports Stun Grizzlies 8-5 in Extras

Fresno, CA - The Stockton Ports (16-25) shocked the Fresno Grizzlies (26-15) 8-5 in 10 innings Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped to 2-2 in extras and lost their first contest with a three-run difference.

Stockton scored a pair of runs in the second inning on a groundout and Robert Puason RBI single. The lead extended to 3-0 in the third when Tyler Soderstrom doubled in a pair. Fresno made it 3-1 in the bottom half of the third when Bladimir Restituyo belted a solo shot to the grassy berm in left-center. It was his second longball of the year. The Ports added two more runs in the fourth from a sacrifice fly and Soderstrom knock.

Despite the deficit, the Grizzlies started to show their comeback claws. A Joe Aeilts sacrifice fly in the fourth trimmed the advantage. Then in the sixth, Daniel Montano scored on a ball that got stuck in Soderstrom's gear. A wild pitch then inched Fresno to a one run game. Julio Carreras would tie the affair in the ninth when he whacked a sacrifice fly to deep left field. The game would head to extras after the inning ended.

In the 10th, Puason once again collected a single, giving Stockton the lead. Brayan Buelvas then put it out of reach with a towering two-run homer to left field. Jose Mora closed out the contest with two punchouts, relishing the save. Pedro Santos (1-1) enjoyed the win while Juan Mejia (0-3) took the decision. Ports starter Grant Judkins fanned 10 over six solid frames while Grizzlies lefty Breiling Eusebio lasted four innings. Robinson Hernandez (3.0 IP) and Stephen Jones (1.0 IP) each hurled scoreless outings.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-5, 2B, R)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (1-4, R, BB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (1-4, RBI)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (2-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- C Tyler Soderstrom (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- SS Robert Puason (2-5, 2 RBI, R)

Sunday, June 20 vs. Stockton Ports, Stockton LHP Kumar Nambiar (0-2, 3.42) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (4-1, 3.66), 5:05 pm PT

Grant Lavigne extended his hit streak to 11 games after a 1-for-4 performance. He ties Eddy Diaz for the longest streak by a Grizzlies' batter in 2021.

