Big Hits Lift Ports in Extras

June 20, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca.- Robert Puason and Brayan Buelvas provided clutch, two-out hits in a three-run top of the tenth inning to lift the Ports to an 8-5 win in ten innings over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

The Ports (15-26) got off to a fast start, jumping out to a four run lead in the early innings. Stockton loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the second after back-to-back walks to Kevin Richards and Lawrence Butler and a Danny Bautista infield single. After Junior Perez flied out to right field, T.J. Schofield-Sam brought home the first run of the game with a fielders choice. With two outs and runners on the corners, Puason lined a single to left field to score Butler and give the Ports a 2-0 lead.

The Ports got another in the third inning when Tyler Soderstrom drove home Joshwan Wright with a double off the left field wall to make it 3-1.

After the Grizzlies (26-15) got a run on a solo home run by Bladimir Restituyo in the bottom of the third, Stockton responded with two more in the top of the fourth on a Buelvas sacrifice fly and Soderstrom RBI single to give the Ports a 5-1 lead.

Fresno slowly chipped away with one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the sixth to cut the Ports' lead to 5-4. With the Ports still leading by one in the bottom of the ninth, the Grizzlies loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth on three straight walks, but Stockton reliever Pedro Santos limited the damage to just one run to force extra innings.

With game tied at five and Bautista on third base with two outs in top of the tenth, Puason came through with an RBI single to center field off of Fresno reliever Juan Mejia to give the Ports a 6-5 lead. Buelvas then sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left field to put the Ports up 8-5.

Jose Mora came on in relief of Santos with the bases and one out in the bottom of the tenth and picked up back-to-back strikeouts for his third save of the season.

Santos (1-1) got the win for Stockton, giving up just one run over 3 1/3 hitless innings, walking six and striking out one. Ports' starter Grant Judkins notched career highs in innings (six) and strikeouts (10).

The Ports will close their six-game series in Fresno on Sunday at Chukchansi Park, first pitch at 5:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.