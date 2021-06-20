Giants Fall Flat in Road Trip Finale

The Giants were shutout for only the second time this season in an 8-0 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. Modesto scored six runs over the first three innings and never looked back on their way to a convincing win in the series finale. Despite the loss, San Jose (28-14) posted an impressive 9-3 record on their 12-game road trip.

Carson Ragsdale made the start for the Giants on Sunday and struggled during his three-inning outing. The Nuts scored once in the bottom of the first against Ragsdale before an out was recorded. Consecutive walks to Noelvi Marte and Alberto Rodriguez started the frame before Robert Perez delivered an RBI single into left. Ragsdale managed to limit the damage as he retired the next three batters, including two via the strikeout, but Modesto would come right back with four more runs in the following inning.

Amador Arias led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left. A single and a pair of walks then loaded the bases with two outs when Dariel Gomez smacked a bases-clearing double to center extending the Nuts lead to 5-0.

Modesto pushed their advantage to 6-0 in the bottom of the third when Ty Duvall led off with a double and scored on Brett Rodriguez's two-out double.

Ragsdale was tagged for six runs (all earned) on six hits during his three innings to take the loss.

The Nuts added a pair of runs against the Giants bullpen to complete the scoring for the day. In the bottom of the fifth with Randy Rodriguez on the mound, Alberto Rodriguez hit a two-out RBI double. It was the only run Rodriguez gave up in his three-inning long relief stint. Perez Jr. then belted a solo home run off of Jorge Labrador in the bottom of the eighth to make it 8-0.

San Jose managed only five hits - all singles - in the contest. Modesto starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs had a dominant effort on the mound with 11 strikeouts and only one hit allowed over six scoreless innings.

The Giants threatened in the top of the seventh as Alex Canario and Harrison Freed both singled to put runners on first and second with none out, however Garrett Frechette grounded into a double play and Rodolfo Bone flied out. Abdiel Layer led off the top of the eighth with a single, but the next three San Jose hitters were retired. Then in the ninth, Luis Matos singled to start the frame and moved to second on a wild pitch, but was stranded there as the Nuts completed the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Review

The Giants won four out of six games in their series at Modesto. It marked San Jose's sixth consecutive series win. The Giants have yet to lose a series in 2021.

Matos Extends Hitting Streak

Luis Matos (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 13 games with his ninth-inning single. It's the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season.

Inside The Box Score

Modesto out-hit San Jose 11-5. Giants hitters struck out 16 times to match a season-high. San Jose pitchers struck out 14.

Ragsdale Adds To League-Leading Strikeout Total

Carson Ragsdale struck out six batters in his three innings on the mound. He leads Low-A West with 67 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched this season.

First Weekend Loss

Sunday's defeat marked the first weekend game that San Jose has lost this season. The Giants were previously 13-0 on Saturday's and Sunday's (final two games of series') this year.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a six-game series against Dodgers affiliate Rancho Cucamonga. Tuesday's opener against the Quakes is a 6:30 PM first pitch.

